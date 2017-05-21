BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
May 22 Magnis Resources Ltd
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
* announces signing of a joint manufacturing establishment agreement for a 15gwh lithium-ion battery facility in new york state Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
LAGOS, June 19 Nigerian stocks rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday, lifted by gains in cement and banking shares extending a rally which started last month, traders said.