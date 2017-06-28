Fitch: Indian Loan Waivers are a Risk to Fiscal Consolidation

MUMBAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 28 (Fitch) The farm loan-waiver schemes being discussed and rolled out across an increasing number of Indian states could have a significant impact on state government finances, and might undermine efforts to bring down general government debt, says Fitch Ratings. The impact on India's debt dynamics and capital spending will depend on the total size of loans waived, how the scheme is financed, and whethe