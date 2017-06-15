BRIEF-Linkage Assurance posts FY pretax profit of 942.7 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 942.7 million naira versus 925.3 million naira year ago
June 15 MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB:
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB
* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF ALL SHARES IN SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF SEK 300 MILLION.
* THROUGH ACQUISITION, MAGNOLIA BOSTAD WILL BE MORE CLEARLY ESTABLISHED IN DEVELOPMENT OF RESIDENTIAL CARE HOUSING WHILE ALSO EXPANDING ITS OFFER TO MUNICIPALITIES AND INVESTORS
* ACCESS IS ESTIMATED TO OCCUR IN JULY 2017 AND AGREEMENT IS CONDITIONAL ON SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB'S MAIN LENDERS BEING POSITIVE ABOUT OWNERSHIP CHANGE
* PURCHASE PRICE FINANCED BY EQUITY AND BORROWED CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 942.7 million naira versus 925.3 million naira year ago
June 22 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chongqing Nan'an Urban Construction & Development (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (CQNA) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term foreign-currency ratings on the following notes issued by CQNA: - USD300 million 2.875% senior unsecured note due 2019 - USD500 million 3.625% senior unsecured