May 23 MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO PROPERTIES IN HUDDINGE

* SELLER IS SPENDRUPS AND ACQUISITION, WHICH COMPRISES ABOUT 74,000 SQ.M. OF LAND, MADE THOURGH COMPANY TRANSFERS WITH ACCESS AT APPROVED LOCAL PLAN

* PURCHASE PRICE IS DETERMINED BASED ON SIZE OF BUILDING RIGHT IN LOCAL PLAN

* PROGRAM START FOR LOCAL PLAN IS PRELIMINARY IN Q3 OF 2017