Feb 22 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Magyar Telekom board proposes HUF 25 per share dividend for 2016 for approval at annual shareholder meeting

* Dividend rises from HUF 15 per share paid on 2015 results

* Dividend policy seeks to maintain net debt ratio (net debt to total capital) within the 30-40 pct range

* Magyar Telekom will announce Q4 2016 earnings later on Wed