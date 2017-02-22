BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Magyar Telekom board proposes HUF 25 per share dividend for 2016 for approval at annual shareholder meeting
* Dividend rises from HUF 15 per share paid on 2015 results
* Dividend policy seeks to maintain net debt ratio (net debt to total capital) within the 30-40 pct range
* Magyar Telekom will announce Q4 2016 earnings later on Wed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: