a day ago
BRIEF-Magyar Telekom Q2 net profit HUF 10.9 bln, lifts revenue target
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 2, 2017 / 4:26 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Magyar Telekom Q2 net profit HUF 10.9 bln, lifts revenue target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q2 earnings statement:

* Net profit 10.9 billion forints ($42.61 million) versus 10.6 billion forint analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey.

* Net profit up 2.1 percent from 10.7 billion forints in Q2 2016.

* EBITDA down 1.8 percent at 47.9 billion forints as increase in lower-margin equipment heavy sales could just partially compensate for high-margin voice revenue fallout, cutting gross profit.

* Cost enhancing measures partly mitigated gross profit decline.

* Maintains 2017 EBITDA target of 182 billion forints

* Lifts 2017 revenue target to about 580 billion forints from about 560 billion forints.

* Dividend seen unchanged from 2016, at 25 forints per share. Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 255.8000 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by David Evans)

