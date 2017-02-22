BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Magyar telekom says q4 net profit was huf 19.8 billion versus huf 10.3 billion analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey
* Magyar telekom ceo says in 2017, "we are facing several competitive and regulatory risks to growth"
* Magyar telekom says targets huf 25 per share dividend for 2017
* Magyar telekom targets huf 560 billion in revenues for 2017 versus huf 560-570 billion previous target
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share