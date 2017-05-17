May 17 Mah Sing Group Bhd:

* Unit entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Saw Shiuo Shyong Sonny Saw

* Total purchase consideration to be paid to the vendor is up to 60 million rgt

* Deal for the proposed acquisition of five pieces of adjoining freehold land in seksyen 86a, bandar kuala lumpur

* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings of the group for the financial year ending 31 Dec 2017