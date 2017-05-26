May 26 Mah Sing Group Bhd:

* Nova Legend Development (unit), entered into share sale agreement with LTS Properties (M), T.S. Law Corporation, & Law Wai Cheong

* Agreement for proposed acquisition of 78 percent of equity interest in Cosmowealth Housing Development Sdn Bhd

* Deal for total purchase consideration of 55 million rgt

* Proposal not expected to have material impact on earnings of group for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017