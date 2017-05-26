BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market announces listing of Orient UNB Takaful shares
* Announces listing of shares of Orient UNB Takaful under trading symbol (OUTFL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Mah Sing Group Bhd:
* Nova Legend Development (unit), entered into share sale agreement with LTS Properties (M), T.S. Law Corporation, & Law Wai Cheong
* Agreement for proposed acquisition of 78 percent of equity interest in Cosmowealth Housing Development Sdn Bhd
* Deal for total purchase consideration of 55 million rgt
* Proposal not expected to have material impact on earnings of group for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rWSZTS) Further company coverage:
* Announces listing of shares of Orient UNB Takaful under trading symbol (OUTFL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
STOCKHOLM, June 22 Swedish private-equity firm Nordic Capital said on Thursday its employees would appeal a ruling by a Swedish court that could lead to top managers in the industry facing a total extra tax bill of around 2.3 billion crowns ($263 million).