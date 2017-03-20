BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd :
* Approved issue of up to 10.3 million equity shares at INR 292 each on rights basis to eligible shareholders in 1:4 ratio Source text: bit.ly/2nIVV4k Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB