July 26 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd :

* Gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs worth upto 7.50 billion rupees

* Mahindra lifespace developers-gets members' nod for proposed SPV co to be identified/incorporated in JV with SCM Real Estate (Singapore) Private Ltd