UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd:
* Exec says co to increase battery assembly to 12000 units in a few months from 5000
* Says investing in developing long range, high speed electric vehicles
* To invest to ramp up manufacturing of electric vehicles, setting up charging stations, other components like batteries, motors
* Exec says co has so far invested 6 billion rupees in EVs
* Exec says to increase electric vehicles manufacturing capcity to 5000 a month over time from 400 currently
* Exec says working with the india government on new policy for electric vehicles
* Exec says 20 percent reduction in cost will help make electric vehciles commercially viable for company
* Exec says need to increase the range of electric vehicles to about 200 kms
* Exec says co to develop batteries for electric vehicles that will give a range of 400kms
* Exec says co expects to have 8-10 percent share of total electric vehicles market in india in 4-5 years
* Exec says co working on a 32 seater bus on electric batteries to be launched in a year or year and a half Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources