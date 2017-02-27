BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Holdings says Xu Luode resigns as non-executive director
* Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Maiden Holdings Ltd
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Q4 operating loss per share $0.81
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.87
* Maiden holdings ltd - net premiums written totaled $521.0 million in q4 of 2016, an increase of 6.7%
* Maiden holdings ltd - net premiums earned were $616.3 million, an increase of 5.6% compared to q4 of 2015
* Maiden holdings ltd- combined ratio for q4 of 2016 totaled 117.4% compared with 99.9% in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action to recover an additional half a billion dollars in assets stolen from an investment fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, bringing the total claims to more than $1.7 billion.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Chengdu Communications Investment Group Corporation Limited (CCIC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Credit-Linked to Chengdu Municipality: CCIC's ratings are credit linked to, but not equalised with, those of Chengdu municipality. This reflects strong government oversight and supervision, the