BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
June 8 Maiden Holdings Ltd:
* Maiden Holdings announces pricing of $150 million 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering
* Maiden Holdings Ltd - priced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of its 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference shares, series d
* Maiden Holdings Ltd - priced offering with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.