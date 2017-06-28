French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 29
PARIS, June 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
June 28 MAILUP SPA:
* AT END OF MAY, MAILUP BUSINESS UNIT ORDERS ACQUIRED FROM CLIENTS IN ONE MONTH EXCEEDED 621K EURO LEVEL, A 25% INCREASE YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ZURICH, June 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
* Says it completed issuance of 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 3 billion won