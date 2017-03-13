UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Pelion SA:
* Reveals that selected shareholders started talking in Feb. about financing an acquisition of the company's shares by one of shareholders under a potential tender offer
* The shareholders are: Jacek Szwajcowski, Zbigniew Molenda and owned by them Korporacja Inwestycyjna Polskiej Farmacji Sp. z o.o. (KIPF)
* The shareholders negotiate with banks the acqusition of the company's shares by KIPF
* KIPF has signed a loan agreement to receive funds to buy the company's shares in the potential tender
* The shareholders currently own together about 25.8 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources