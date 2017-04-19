April 19 Fcb Bancorp Inc
* Mainsource Financial Group Inc - on April 5, legal counsel
to a purported beneficial owner of shares of FCB common stock
contacted FCB's legal advisor
* Mainsource Financial - counsel to owner of FCB shares
asserted claims of omissions of material information regarding
proposed deal in filings with SEC
* Mainsource Financial - co, FCB engaged in arm's-length
negotiations with legal counsel to shareholder in an attempt to
resolve asserted claims
* Mainsource Financial Group Inc - Mainsource and FCB
believe that no additional disclosure is required to supplement
proxy statement - SEC filing
* Mainsource - in connection with deal, FCB shareholder has
threatened putative shareholder class action lawsuit against FCB
and its board and Mainsource
* Mainsource Financial Group Inc - among other remedies
which are threatened, FCB shareholder "threatens to enjoin
merger"
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pAZkWD)
Further company coverage: