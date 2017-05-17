BRIEF-Dropbox plans to continue expanding global private network
* Dropbox says announced plans to continue expanding global private network across North America, Europe, Australia with five new regional accelerators
May 18 Mainstreambpo Ltd:
* Mainstreambpo acquires trinity fund administration in dublin and Cayman Islands
* Total combined purchase price of acquistion is usd $5 million
* Trinity anticipates combined revenue of us$3.4 million in 12 months to 30 june 2018
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive
* Trinity anticipates combined EBITDA of us$0.5 million in 12 months to 30 June 2018
* Mainstreambpo intends to undertake equity capital raise prior to completion and draw down on an existing debt facility
* Proceeds of equity capital raise and debt facility will be used to fund acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dropbox says announced plans to continue expanding global private network across North America, Europe, Australia with five new regional accelerators
BARCELONA, June 19 U.S. actor Jack Black has some big comedic shoes to fill in his forthcoming project, which sees him take the lead role in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", a star-studded reboot of the hit 1995 comedy that starred the late Robin Williams.
PARIS, June 19 French telecoms firm Orange said on Monday it was reducing its stake in Britain's BT Group to about 2.66 percent from 4 percent, and could cut it further to as little as 1.33 percent.