UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
March 14 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc announces sale leaseback of senior living & post-acute portfolio with the Ensign Group Inc.
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - deal for approximately US$38 million
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - purchase price of approximately US$38 million.
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - to acquire two post-acute/skilled nursing facilities and a senior living community from Ensign Group Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives