March 6 Maisons Du Monde SA:

* FY customer sales up 26.1 pct YoY to 881.8 million euros ($933.21 million), like-for-like customer sales growth of 14.7 pct

* FY EBITDA up 30.0 pct YoY to 122.8 million euros, FY EBITDA margin at 13.9 pct

* FY adjusted net income of 39.9 million euros

* Net debt stood at 225.7 million euros at Dec 31, 2016, with leverage ratio of 1.8x compared to 2.6x at Dec 31, 2015

* Recommended dividend of 0.31 euro per share

* Growth targets confirmed for 2017-2020