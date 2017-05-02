BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Majesco
* Majesco announces fiscal 2017 year-end financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Q4 revenue $28.2 million versus $32.3 million
* Majesco says 12-month order backlog at march 31, 2017 was $64.0 million as compared to $62.1 million at December 31, 2016.
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited