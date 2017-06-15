UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Majestic Wine Plc:
* Majestic wine - fy underlying adjusted profit before tax 10.9 million stg versus 15.3 million stg in 2016
* Majestic wine - fy underlying revenue 461.1 million stg versus 413.9 million stg in 2016
* Majestic wine - final dividend of 3.6 pence per share, total dividend of 5.1 pence for the year
* Majestic wine says "remain confident about medium term outlook, despite tough economic conditions"
* Majestic wine says reiterating 500 million stg sales goal by 2019; affirming current analyst profit expectations
* Majestic wine - Phil Wrigley to retire from board this year, Greg Hodder appointed chairman-designate, taking over as chairman at conclusion of AGM
* Majestic wine - expect rate of sales growth to slow in fy 2018, "strong profit growth to be achieved" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources