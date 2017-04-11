April 11 Majestic Wine Plc

* John Colley, managing director of Majestic Retail, has decided to step down in order to take a new role closer to his young children in the south of England.

* His last day will be 31 May 2017

* Rowan Gormley, group CEO, will add role of MD of Majestic Retail to his other group responsibilities