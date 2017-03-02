March 2 Major Drilling Group International Inc :

* Major Drilling reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017

* Q3 loss per share C$0.18

* Q3 revenue C$70.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$70.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Looking ahead to our Q4 and fiscal 2018, we have a positive but cautious view"

* Gross margin percentage for quarter was 13.4%, compared to 18.1% for corresponding period last year