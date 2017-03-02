AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
March 2 Major Drilling Group International Inc :
* Major Drilling reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017
* Q3 loss per share C$0.18
* Q3 revenue C$70.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$70.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Looking ahead to our Q4 and fiscal 2018, we have a positive but cautious view"
* Gross margin percentage for quarter was 13.4%, compared to 18.1% for corresponding period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.