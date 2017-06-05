BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 Major Drilling Group International Inc :
* Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in its fourth quarter results
* Q4 loss per share C$0.10
* Q4 revenue rose 27 percent to C$81.5 million
* Major Drilling Group International Inc - company expects to spend $25 million in capital expenditures in fiscal 2018
* Major Drilling Group says "pricing remains competitive, although we have seen pricing improve in certain areas given shortage of experienced drill crews"
* Major drilling group international inc says is seeing increased demand in all of its operations, particularly in south and central america
* Major Drilling says global exploration spending improved as most senior and intermediate cos increased their exploration budgets for calendar 2017
* Major Drilling-continue to see prices for drilling "improving", although at moment, improvements offset by increase in labour, mobilization, repair costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million