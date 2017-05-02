GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
May 2 Makemytrip Ltd
* Makemytrip Limited announces $330 million equity financing
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share
* Makemytrip Ltd - proceeds from transactions will be used to fund business expansion, strategic investments, technology, product development, marketing, promotions
* Makemytrip Ltd - Makemytrip also entered into share purchase agreements with MIH for 3.7 million class B shares at a price of $36 per class B share
* Makemytrip - also entered into share purchase agreement with ctrip.com international where co will issue 916,666 shares to Ctrip at $36/ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing
* HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of june 13 versus $104.6 million as of june 12