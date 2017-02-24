BRIEF-AppSpotr proposes new share issues
* PROPOSES NEW ISSUE OF UP TO 1.6 MILLION SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR SHAREHOLDERS, AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 6.50
Feb 24 Makus Inc :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 1.44 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jpYv1V
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)
* Says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization back to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: