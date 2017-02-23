RPT-Weeks after near-collapse, Home Capital plants seeds of recovery
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
Feb 23 Malayan Banking Bhd
* qtrly net profit 2.36 billion rgt
* qtrly revenue 11.25 billion rgt
* year ago, qtrly net profit 1.65 billion rgt, qtrly revenue 11.05 billion rgt
* Qtrly net interest income 2.96 billion rgt versus 2.93 billion rgt
* "group expects its financial performance for 2017 to be satisfactory given the persisting challenging global environment"
* "group has set two headline key performance indicators (“KPI”) of return on equity (“ROE”) of 10%-11% and group loans growth of 6%-7%."
* for Malaysia "OPR is also expected to remain unchanged at 3.00% in 2017 to support domestic demand"
* for Malaysia "Maybank Malaysia's loans growth is expected to be slightly ahead of GDP growth in 2017"
* Maybank group's home markets expected to do better in 2017 with Singapore to grow at 2.5%, Malaysia 4.4% & Indonesia to remain at 5.1%
* as at 31 dec 2016 CET1 capital ratio 13.990 percent versus 12.780 percent as at 31 dec 2015
* board proposed final single-tier dividend in respect of current financial year ended 31 dec 2016 of 32 sen single-tier dividend Source text (bit.ly/2lNetm4) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's securities regulator said on Friday that it hopes U.S. index provider MSCI will decide next week to include the country's so-called A shares in its Emerging Market Index - but if not, Chinese capital market reform will not be derailed.
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.