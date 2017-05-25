BRIEF-First Mining Finance receives approval to graduate to TSX
* First Mining Finance receives approval to graduate to TSX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Malayan Banking Bhd-
* Qtrly net profit attributable 1.70 billion rgt
* Qtrly revenue 11.28 billion rgt
* Qtrly net interest income 3.03 billion rgt versus 2.88 billion rgt
* As at march 31, 2017, cet1 capital ratio 13.375 percent
* "group expects its financial performance for 2017 to be satisfactory given the ongoing challenging global environment"
* "group has set two headline key performance indicators of return on equity of 10%-11% and group loans growth of 6%-7%"
* Year ago qtrly revenue 11.18 billion rgt; year ago qtrly net profit attributable 1.43 billion rgt Source text (bit.ly/2rSFOTY) Further company coverage:
* First Mining Finance receives approval to graduate to TSX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WINS €190 MILLION CONTRACT TO BUILD THE NEW HEADQUARTERS OF BNP PARIBAS FORTIS IN BRUSSELS
* PLACES UP TO 6.59 PCT OF EUROPAC FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)