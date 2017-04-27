BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd :
* Co entered into a conditional share sale agreement with ajmaks sdn bhd
* agreement for a consideration of 11.50 million RGT
* Agreement for acquisition of 49,000 ordinary shares and 9 million redeemable convertible preference shares of mpath held by ajmaks
* The purchase consideration will be financed by internally generated funds and bank borrowings Source :(bit.ly/2oLXLRh) Further company coverage:
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors