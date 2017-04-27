April 27 Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd :

* Co entered into a conditional share sale agreement with ajmaks sdn bhd

* agreement for a consideration of 11.50 million RGT

* Agreement for acquisition of 49,000 ordinary shares and 9 million redeemable convertible preference shares of mpath held by ajmaks

* The purchase consideration will be financed by internally generated funds and bank borrowings Source :(bit.ly/2oLXLRh) Further company coverage: