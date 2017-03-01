March 1 Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt Plc- on february 28, co and units entered into a refinancing amendment no. 2 and incremental assumption agreement no. 3- sec filing

* Mallinckrodt Plc says pursuant to amendment entered into a $500 million replacement revolving credit facility

* Mallinckrodt Plc- pursuant to amendment, also entered into additional $400 million incremental revolving credit facility

* Mallinckrodt Plc- 2017 revolving credit facility will mature on february 28, 2022; new term loans will mature on september 24, 2024