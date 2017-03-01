BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
March 1 Mallinckrodt Plc
* Mallinckrodt Plc- on february 28, co and units entered into a refinancing amendment no. 2 and incremental assumption agreement no. 3- sec filing
* Mallinckrodt Plc says pursuant to amendment entered into a $500 million replacement revolving credit facility
* Mallinckrodt Plc- pursuant to amendment, also entered into additional $400 million incremental revolving credit facility
* Mallinckrodt Plc- 2017 revolving credit facility will mature on february 28, 2022; new term loans will mature on september 24, 2024 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ly5u4E) Further company coverage:
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp