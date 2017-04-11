April 11 Malpac Holdings Bhd

* Company informs that company's claim in the civil suit no. WA-22NCC-145-04/2016 was dismissed by the high court with costs

* Refers to high court suit between Yong Toi Mee & Cheang Kim Leong as plaintiffs and co, its board of directors, CEO and unit as defendants