March 21 Mammoth Energy Services Inc:
* Mammoth enters into agreements for multiple
acquisitions integrated model to expand through the acquisition
of Taylor Frac and two oil field service businesses in all-stock
transactions
* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - plans on expanding taylor
facility to 1.75 million tons per year by year-end 2017 at an
estimated cost of $23 million.
* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - deal for total
consideration of $133.8 million
* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - deal immediately accretive
with minimal integration costs
* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - will issue an aggregate of
7.0 million shares of common stock based on pro-rata ownership
of acquired businesses
* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - including expansion to 1.75
mtpa, estimate businesses under deal will generate EBITDA of
about $15.0 million in 2017 & $40.6 million in 2018
