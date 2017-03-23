BRIEF-Qualcomm receives antitrust for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
March 23 Mammoth Energy Services Inc
* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million
* Intends to finance the $35.25 million purchase price with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schnitzer announces third quarter fiscal 2017 preliminary results and earnings date