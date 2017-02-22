BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Mammoth Energy Services Inc-
* Mammoth Energy Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operational and financial results
* Q4 revenue $64.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.5 million
* Mammoth Energy Services Inc says announced 2017 capital expenditure budget of $120.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V