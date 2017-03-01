March 1 Man Group Plc:

* Phillip Colebatch, who has served as senior independent director , will step down from this role following 2017 AGM on 5 may 2017

* Phillip Colebatch will be succeeded as SID by Richard Berliand, who joined board in January 2016