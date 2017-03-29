March 29 Pelion SA:

* Management says 52.33 zloty ($13.33) price per Pelion's share in the tender bid by KIPF reflects the fair value of the company

* KIPF announced the tender offer for Pelion shares earlier on in March Source text: bit.ly/2o9ohrV Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9271 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)