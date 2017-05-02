May 2 Macrologic SA:

* Management board says that 59.00 zloty ($15.30) per share for the company's shares in tender offer announced by Asseco Business Solutions SA reflects fair value of the company

* Asseco Business Solutions announced a tender offer for 1,888,719 shares of Macrologic on April 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8553 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)