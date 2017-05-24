May 24 Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase
offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million
principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Mandalay -original repurchase bond offer,consent
solicitation was not completed; gel entered discussions with
holders to implement alternative arrangements
* Mandalay Resources Corp - holders of 100% of bonds have
now executed a written resolution approving repurchase and
consent solicitation
* Mandalay Resources - holders approve repurchase,consent
solicitation on same terms as original proposal except interest
rate increased to 6.875%/annum
* Mandalay Resources Corp - gel has agreed to purchase
us$29.95 million principal amount of bonds from holders
