April 13 Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces production and sales results for the first quarter of 2017

* Produced a total of 21,370 ounces gold, 741 tonnes antimony and 435,076 ounces silver in quarter

* Expect to see production continue to grow over remainder of 2017

* On track to delivering on guidance range of 138,000 to 163,000 ounces of gold equivalent for 2017

In q1 of 2017, Mandalay produced 32,481 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 34,801 ounces of gold equivalent