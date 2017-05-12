May 12 Mandalay Resources Corp-

* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on repurchase offer and consent solicitation in respect of 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds

* Mandalay Resources - meeting of bondholders in respect of proposed amendments to bonds subject of consent solicitation has been adjourned indefinitely

* Mandalay Resources Corp - repurchase has been withdrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: