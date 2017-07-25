FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation announces new US$40 million revolving credit facility and change to dividend policy
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 25, 2017 / 1:25 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation announces new US$40 million revolving credit facility and change to dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources corporation announces new us$40 million revolving credit facility and change to dividend policy

* Mandalay Resources Corp- ‍senior secured revolving credit facility matures on July 24, 2020​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍company has agreed to suspend its dividend​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍future payment of dividends will require hsbc's consent as long as credit facility remains outstanding​

* Mandalay Resources Corp- ‍board will evaluate co's financial position on ongoing basis with a view to potentially reinstating dividends when feasible​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.