UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
Shares fall as much as 11 pct
May 10 Mandalay Resources Corp
* Mandalay resources corporation announces financial results and quarterly dividend for first quarter 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $2.7 million, or $0.0060 per share
* Mandalay resources - expect to see production continuing to increase throughout 2017, with a consequent improvement in unit costs going forward
* Qtrly revenue $45.4 million versus $32.4 million last year
* Reiterate previous fy guidance for consolidated production, cash cost, capital spending and exploration spending
* During q1 of 2017, mandalay produced 19% fewer ounces of gold equivalent versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 19 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for dispute resolution consulting.
* TXCELL APPOINTS LENTIGEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. TO MANUFACTURE THE LENTIVIRAL VECTOR FOR ITS FIRST CAR-TREG PROGRAM IN TRANSPLANT REJECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)