BRIEF-Intel extends cash tender offer for outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
June 9 Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at its Cerro Bayo Mine
* Mining operations at Cerro Bayo have been suspended
* Incident has been reported to Chilean authorities
* Mine rescue efforts were immediately initiated and are ongoing, although they are impeded by extent of flooding
* A flooding event occurred in which Delia 2 Ramp section of Delia NW Mine of company's Cerro Bayo property was completely inundated
* Two Mandalay employees were working in the section of mine at time of flooding incident
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the No.1 U.S. airline.
* Schweiger Dermatology Group secures $20 million credit facility from Triangle Capital Corporation