June 20 Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources corporation provides update on flooding at its Cerro Bayo operation

* Mandalay Resources - on June 9, a catastrophic inundation event occurred in Delia NW mine, one of three producing mines at operation

* Mandalay Resources- immediately after inundation, underground and surface operations at mine were curtailed in orderly way and they remain curtailed

* Says two miners remain missing in Delia NW mine, Jorge Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda

* Immediate impact on reserves and ultimate total production at property is expected to be small at Cerro Bayo

* Mandalay Resources-confirms that reopening of any mine at Cerro Bayo dependent on results of detailed investigations into root causes of Delia NW event