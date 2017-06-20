WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources corporation provides update on flooding at its Cerro Bayo operation
* Mandalay Resources - on June 9, a catastrophic inundation event occurred in Delia NW mine, one of three producing mines at operation
* Mandalay Resources- immediately after inundation, underground and surface operations at mine were curtailed in orderly way and they remain curtailed
* Says two miners remain missing in Delia NW mine, Jorge Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda
* Immediate impact on reserves and ultimate total production at property is expected to be small at Cerro Bayo
* Mandalay Resources-confirms that reopening of any mine at Cerro Bayo dependent on results of detailed investigations into root causes of Delia NW event Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.