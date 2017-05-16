BRIEF-Capital Appreciation "cautiously confident" about growth prospects for year ahead
* African Resonance FY EBITDA up 74 percent, total comprehensive income up 150 percent
May 16 Manila Broadcasting Co:
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
* Qtrly net income after tax 31.7 million pesos versus 19.5 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
OSONG, South Korea, June 19 South Korea's antitrust chief said on Monday that he will urge powerful family-run business empires including Samsung and Hyundai to "voluntarily" reform themselves when he meets executives in the wake of a bruising political bribery scandal.