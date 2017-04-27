BRIEF-Automatic Data Processing says entered into a $3.50 bln 364-day credit agreement
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
April 27 Manitex International Inc
* Manitex international inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, asv expects gaap net income of $0.0 million to $0.2 million
* Manitex international inc - for three months ended march 31, 201,asv expects revenue of $26.0 million to $28.0 million
* Manitex international inc - co's jv entity is party to unitranche credit agreement to provide a $65 million, 5-year credit facility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qb6xgB) Further company coverage:
* CCL Industries Inc announces c$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class b non-voting shares
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility