BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 12 Manitex International Inc
* Manitex international, inc. Announces pricing for sale of half of its asv shares in an underwritten public offering
* Manitex international inc - priced its sale of 2 million shares of asv holdings, inc., in an underwritten public offering.
* Manitex international - to get proceeds of approximately $13 million, and after sale, will retain a minority ownership interest in asv of 2.1 million shares
* Manitex international inc - manitex will use proceeds of sale to repay debt
* Manitex international - deconsolidation, together with co's debt repayment will result in a total reduction in manitex debt of approximately $56 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.
* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion