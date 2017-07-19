FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manitok Energy and Questfire Energy announces results of interim order application on strategic combination
July 19, 2017 / 12:02 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Manitok Energy and Questfire Energy announces results of interim order application on strategic combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy Inc. and Questfire Energy Corp. announces results of interim order application on previously announced strategic combination

* Manitok Energy Inc- ‍on july 7 questfire been granted interim order authorizing holding of an annual and special meeting of holders of Questfire shares​

* Manitok Energy Inc- at questfire meeting, Questfire shareholders will be asked, among other things, to approve acquisition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

