July 7 Manitok Energy Inc
* Manitok Energy Inc announces strategic combination with
Questfire Energy Corp, to form Canada's newest intermediate
energy producer with greater than 10,000 boe/d of production
* Manitok Energy Inc - aggregate transaction value is
approximately $55.4 million
* Manitok Energy Inc - Questfire shareholders will receive,
for each Questfire share held, 2.25 Manitok common shares
* Manitok Energy - agreement provides for non-completion
fees of $2.0 million in event that deal not completed or
terminated by either party
* Manitok Energy says upon completion of acquisition,
Manitok and Questfire shareholders will hold approximately 86%
and 14% of pro forma shares
* Manitok Energy Inc - in final stages of negotiating a new
credit facility with lenders in connection with obtaining a new
$132.2 million credit facility
* Manitok Energy Inc - following completion of acquisition,
co's current board of directors and management team will manage
pro forma resulting issuer
* Manitok Energy Inc - board of Questfire has approved
acquisition
* Says acquisition is expected to decrease combined entity's
corporate cost structure through cost savings
